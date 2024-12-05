Left Menu

Salt Typhoon: Unraveling the Web of Chinese Cyber Espionage in U.S. Telecoms

U.S. government agencies briefed senators on China's alleged 'Salt Typhoon' espionage operation targeting American telecommunications for data theft. The FBI, FCC, and other agencies participated. Lawmakers expressed concern, and a Senate hearing is planned. Reports indicate extensive cybersecurity breaches, prompting telecom firms to enhance defenses. China denies the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 03:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 03:33 IST
In a classified briefing held on Wednesday, U.S. senators were updated on China's alleged 'Salt Typhoon' espionage campaign aimed at infiltrating American telecommunications companies and extracting data about U.S. calls. Key U.S. agencies, including the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission, were present.

Senator Ron Wyden announced efforts to draft legislation addressing these cybersecurity concerns. Meanwhile, a Senate Commerce subcommittee plans a December 11 hearing to evaluate security threats and review protective measures. The breach's magnitude has raised significant alarm among lawmakers and officials.

Reports reveal that hackers targeted major U.S. telecommunications firms, leading to widespread data theft. Chinese officials refute these claims as disinformation, emphasizing their opposition to cyberattacks. As investigations continue, telecom companies collaborate with federal authorities to fortify their networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

