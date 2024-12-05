Huawei's Mate 70 Frenzy: Surging Demand and Supply Strain Amidst U.S. Tech Independence

Huawei's latest flagship, the Mate 70 smartphone, has generated unprecedented demand, causing the company's supply chain team to ramp up efforts. The initial stockpiles, aimed at meeting the market, have fallen short, according to an executive's comments to the state-owned Securities Times.

CEO of Huawei's consumer business, He Gang, revealed that the phone's reservations have soared past 6.7 million, yet without requiring a deposit. This comes in the wake of the Mate 70's launch as a follow-up to the popular Mate 60, which showcased Huawei's local chip production capabilities, overcoming U.S. sanctions.

Experts remain cautious, pointing out possible supply chain issues, notably in chip manufacturing. Concurrently, the Mate 70 series heralds the debut of HarmonyOS NEXT, marking Huawei's significant move away from Android following the 2019 U.S. technology restrictions. The company aims to perfect this OS in two to three months, with plans to implement it in all upcoming models next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)