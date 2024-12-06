Left Menu

Paisalo Digital raises USD 50 mn from investors in first tranche

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:30 IST
Paisalo Digital raises USD 50 mn from investors in first tranche
  • Country:
  • India

Paisalo Digital, a non-banking financial company, on Friday said it has raised the first tranche of USD 50 million through the issuance of secured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

This is the first event of FCCB issuance from Paisalo Digital Ltd, and it will be executed following applicable external commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank, the NBFC said in a release.

The company aims to raise up to USD 75 million through FCCBs in one or more tranches.

The issuance of FCCBs aims to fortify the company's capital base, borrowing profile and support its ongoing business initiatives.

''The issuance of our first FCCB marks a pivotal step in bolstering our borrowing profile and accelerating growth,'' said Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of Paisalo Digital.

The FCCBs will be issued at a coupon rate of 7.5 per cent and have a maturity period of 5 years (due in 2029).

The company said it saw good participation from global fixed-income funds and prominent international credit funds.

Paisalo said it has so far serviced over 65 lakh customers and has 3,275 touch points across 22 states in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024