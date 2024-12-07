Hotels in Assam's Barak Valley not to host Bangladesh nationals till attacks on Hindus stop

Left Menu

Hotels in Barak Valley of Assam have announced they would not host any Bangladesh national till attacks on Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country stop.Barak Valley, which comprises three districts of Cachar, Sribhumi formerly Karimganj and Hailakandi, shares a 129-km-long border with Bangladeshs Sylhet region.The situation of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh is concerning.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-12-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 10:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hotels in Barak Valley of Assam have announced they would not host any Bangladesh national till attacks on Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country stop.

Barak Valley, which comprises three districts of Cachar, Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) and Hailakandi, shares a 129-km-long border with Bangladesh's Sylhet region.

''The situation of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh is concerning. We cannot accept this in any way. We have, therefore, decided to stop hosting any national from that country in all the three districts of Barak Valley until the situation improves and atrocities on the Hindus stop. This is our form of protest,'' Barak Valley Hotel and Restaurant Association president Babul Rai told reporters on Friday.

''The people of Bangladesh must ensure that stability returns to the country. Only if the situation improves, we can reconsider our decision,'' he said.

A few days ago, Bajrang Dal had asked organisers of an ongoing global expo in Silchar to close down two stalls selling Bangladeshi products as a protest against atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country. Their demand was accepted.

Bajrang Dal protestors had also gone to the Bangladesh Visa Centre in Silchar and demanded that the name 'Bangladesh' be removed from the signboard.

There have been widespread protests in all the three districts of Barak Valley against the alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh and arrest of Hindu monk Chinmaya Krishna Das.

