Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Sets Stage for IPO Amid Strategic Investor Interest

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, a leading healthcare support service provider, has successfully raised Rs 1,120 crore from anchor investors in preparation for its initial public offering (IPO). Key investors include Fidelity Funds, Government Pension Fund Global, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, according to a circular on the BSE's website.

The company has allotted 84.29 lakh equity shares at Rs 1,329 each, amounting to Rs 1,120.18 crore. The IPO opens on Thursday, December 16, with a price band set between Rs 1,265 to Rs 1,329. This IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS), meaning proceeds will go to individual shareholders rather than the company itself.

Backed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala and RARE Enterprises, Inventurus anticipates that listing on stock exchanges will enhance its visibility, improve its brand image, and provide liquidity for shareholders. With a market capitalisation estimated at over Rs 22,800 crore, the company's shares will list on the BSE and NSE on December 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)