Race for Rare Earth: A Geopolitical Tug-of-War

The U.S. faces challenges in securing essential materials like lithium and rare earth elements due to trade disputes with China, which dominates their global supply. Tariffs under the Trump administration may hinder U.S. industries reliant on these elements, while demand is set to spike due to technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is grappling with potential difficulties in obtaining critical materials like lithium and other rare earth elements, essential for defense, energy, and technology sectors, as a result of tariffs and protectionist measures targeting China under the Trump administration.

China, refining over 90% of the global supply of these elements, has imposed retaliatory tariffs and export controls, complicating matters for U.S. industries. The materials are vital in various technologies including smartphones, wind turbines, and electric vehicles, thus impacting development plans.

With the demand for these materials anticipated to surge due to advances in computing and AI, geopolitical tensions are rising. The U.S. seeks alternative sources as global demand outpaces supply, with strategies even contemplating geopolitical moves like acquiring Greenland for its untapped resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

