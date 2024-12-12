Emerging Technologies and Values Shape Careers for European and Indian STEM Graduates

Sopra Steria, a leading entity in the European technology sector, has unveiled a study highlighting the career aspirations of recent graduates from engineering, IT, and STEM fields across Europe and India. This report reveals a significant inclination towards avant-garde technologies such as AI and quantum computing, alongside a burgeoning interest in Green IT, underscoring a preference for innovations that serve societal objectives.

Key findings from the international panel indicate quantum computing as a preferred domain for 60% of young graduates, with Green IT appealing to 54% and Cloud technologies to 53%. Critical job choice factors identified are compensation (47%), the prospects of career development (36%), and work-life balance (36%).

Louis-Maxime Nègre, HR Director at Sopra Steria Group, emphasized the increasing significance of disruptive technologies and societal values in shaping the ambitions of young tech enthusiasts. He highlighted Sopra Steria's commitment to aligning technological innovations with greater societal benefits through responsible AI and Green IT within the value chain, while crafting customized career trajectories for its workforce.

