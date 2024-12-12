Xoxoday Unveils India's First AI-Powered Incentive Platform

Xoxoday, a prominent player in SaaS solutions for Rewards and Incentives, has launched Loyalife, India's first AI-powered channel incentives digitization software. This innovative platform streamlines incentive management across industries such as consumer electronics and automotive, automating complex processes and enhancing operational efficiency.

The newly introduced Loyalife simplifies the management of incentive programs by utilizing artificial intelligence. It automates tasks such as data transformation, scheme rollout, and reward distribution, significantly reducing manual effort and operational strain for businesses.

Kushal Agarwal, Co-Founder of Xoxoday, emphasizes that Loyalife offers businesses the ability to effortlessly configure and execute incentive schemes. The platform, accessible on multiple devices, supports businesses in delivering a seamless user experience and expanding their digital capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)