Xoxoday Unveils India's First AI-Powered Incentive Platform

Xoxoday launches Loyalife, an AI-based software that streamlines channel incentive management for businesses, enhancing efficiency across various industries such as automotive and consumer electronics. This self-configurable platform reduces manual effort, alleviating operational challenges and improving the user experience for a wide range of businesses globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:22 IST
Xoxoday, a prominent player in SaaS solutions for Rewards and Incentives, has launched Loyalife, India's first AI-powered channel incentives digitization software. This innovative platform streamlines incentive management across industries such as consumer electronics and automotive, automating complex processes and enhancing operational efficiency.

The newly introduced Loyalife simplifies the management of incentive programs by utilizing artificial intelligence. It automates tasks such as data transformation, scheme rollout, and reward distribution, significantly reducing manual effort and operational strain for businesses.

Kushal Agarwal, Co-Founder of Xoxoday, emphasizes that Loyalife offers businesses the ability to effortlessly configure and execute incentive schemes. The platform, accessible on multiple devices, supports businesses in delivering a seamless user experience and expanding their digital capabilities.

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

