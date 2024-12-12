Left Menu

Logility's Next Chapter: Exploring Strategic Sale Options

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, an Atlanta-based AI-powered software provider, is considering a sale with the help of Lazard. The company, valued at $400 million, has seen share value jump 11% amid speculations. It serves major clients across 80 countries and recently underwent corporate restructuring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:45 IST
Logility Supply Chain Solutions, a renowned maker of AI-powered software solutions, is on the cusp of a potential sale, sources close to the matter suggest. The Atlanta-based company, previously known as American Software, boasts a market value near $400 million and is engaging investment bank Lazard to test interest from prospective buyers.

The discussions, initiated at an early stage, have prompted Logility's shares to surge nearly 11%, marking a new 52-week high following media reports of the sale process. Despite the buzz, the company has refrained from commenting on these developments.

Logility's client list includes giants like Big Lots and Hostess Brands, among others. The venture has been urged by 2717 Partners to weigh strategic possibilities, following rebranding and corporate restructuring efforts earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

