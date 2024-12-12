Logility's Next Chapter: Exploring Strategic Sale Options

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, a renowned maker of AI-powered software solutions, is on the cusp of a potential sale, sources close to the matter suggest. The Atlanta-based company, previously known as American Software, boasts a market value near $400 million and is engaging investment bank Lazard to test interest from prospective buyers.

The discussions, initiated at an early stage, have prompted Logility's shares to surge nearly 11%, marking a new 52-week high following media reports of the sale process. Despite the buzz, the company has refrained from commenting on these developments.

Logility's client list includes giants like Big Lots and Hostess Brands, among others. The venture has been urged by 2717 Partners to weigh strategic possibilities, following rebranding and corporate restructuring efforts earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)