Strengthening the Lifeline: Protecting Submarine Cables for Global Connectivity
The U.N. agency has formed a group to enhance the resilience of submarine cables, which carry 99% of global data. The initiative aims to address cable breaches caused by factors such as aging, weather, and sabotage, ensuring swift repairs and increased fortification against future disruptions.
The U.N. technology agency has launched a new initiative to bolster the security and durability of submarine cables. These cables are crucial as they transmit over 99% of the world's international data. The move comes after several significant cable disruptions recently.
Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, emphasized the group's role in ensuring cables are built and maintained more robustly. Such infrastructure challenges have economic and societal impacts, as highlighted by recent sabotage incidents, like the Baltic Sea severing.
In 2023, approximately 200 cable failures were logged, with most caused by natural hazards and human mishaps. The newly formed body, comprising global experts, aims to quicken service restoration, aiming for solutions like expedited permit processes. A follow-up summit is set for Nigeria in February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
