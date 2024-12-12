Left Menu

Strengthening the Lifeline: Protecting Submarine Cables for Global Connectivity

The U.N. agency has formed a group to enhance the resilience of submarine cables, which carry 99% of global data. The initiative aims to address cable breaches caused by factors such as aging, weather, and sabotage, ensuring swift repairs and increased fortification against future disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:14 IST
Strengthening the Lifeline: Protecting Submarine Cables for Global Connectivity

The U.N. technology agency has launched a new initiative to bolster the security and durability of submarine cables. These cables are crucial as they transmit over 99% of the world's international data. The move comes after several significant cable disruptions recently.

Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, emphasized the group's role in ensuring cables are built and maintained more robustly. Such infrastructure challenges have economic and societal impacts, as highlighted by recent sabotage incidents, like the Baltic Sea severing.

In 2023, approximately 200 cable failures were logged, with most caused by natural hazards and human mishaps. The newly formed body, comprising global experts, aims to quicken service restoration, aiming for solutions like expedited permit processes. A follow-up summit is set for Nigeria in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024