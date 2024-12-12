Strengthening the Lifeline: Protecting Submarine Cables for Global Connectivity

The U.N. technology agency has launched a new initiative to bolster the security and durability of submarine cables. These cables are crucial as they transmit over 99% of the world's international data. The move comes after several significant cable disruptions recently.

Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, emphasized the group's role in ensuring cables are built and maintained more robustly. Such infrastructure challenges have economic and societal impacts, as highlighted by recent sabotage incidents, like the Baltic Sea severing.

In 2023, approximately 200 cable failures were logged, with most caused by natural hazards and human mishaps. The newly formed body, comprising global experts, aims to quicken service restoration, aiming for solutions like expedited permit processes. A follow-up summit is set for Nigeria in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)