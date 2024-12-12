Left Menu

India's Indigenous Light Tank: A Key Asset in High-Altitude Combat

India's indigenous light tank, developed by the DRDO and L&T, successfully fired rounds at over 4,200 meters altitude, marking a major milestone. This 25-tonne tank enhances India's combat capabilities along its border with China. Further trials are planned before user trials commence.

Updated: 12-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:45 IST
  • India

India's indigenous light tank has marked a significant milestone, successfully firing rounds with consistent accuracy at altitudes exceeding 4,200 meters, the Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday.

This 25-tonne tank, known as the Indian Light Tank (ILT), is designed to enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Army along its border with China. Following phase-one trials in the desert last September, the latest high-altitude tests were conducted.

Developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment, a DRDO unit, in partnership with Larsen & Toubro Precision Engineering, the tank's development has advanced swiftly over the past three years. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised these efforts, which include successful airlift capabilities demonstrated by the Indian Air Force.

