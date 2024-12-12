India's Indigenous Light Tank: A Key Asset in High-Altitude Combat
India's indigenous light tank, developed by the DRDO and L&T, successfully fired rounds at over 4,200 meters altitude, marking a major milestone. This 25-tonne tank enhances India's combat capabilities along its border with China. Further trials are planned before user trials commence.
- Country:
- India
India's indigenous light tank has marked a significant milestone, successfully firing rounds with consistent accuracy at altitudes exceeding 4,200 meters, the Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday.
This 25-tonne tank, known as the Indian Light Tank (ILT), is designed to enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Army along its border with China. Following phase-one trials in the desert last September, the latest high-altitude tests were conducted.
Developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment, a DRDO unit, in partnership with Larsen & Toubro Precision Engineering, the tank's development has advanced swiftly over the past three years. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised these efforts, which include successful airlift capabilities demonstrated by the Indian Air Force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- indigenous
- light
- tank
- DRDO
- combat
- high-altitude
- trial
- Indian Army
- China
ALSO READ
From Floods to Finance: Combating Climate Change Impacts on Cambodia's Economy
UK Caps Online Slot Bets to Combat Gambling Harm
India's Airsheds: A New Approach to Combat PM2.5 Pollution
Saudi Arabia Joins Global Combat Air Programme Partnership
Hlabisa Calls for Urgent Action to Combat Foodborne Illnesses and Improve Small Business Regulation