Surge in Terror Acts: Pakistani Forces Combat Rising Threats

Pakistani security forces have successfully neutralized 10 terrorists in an intelligence-led operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the military's media division.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed the action took place in the Bagh area between Sunday night and Monday morning, following intelligence reports of terrorist activities.

The operation follows other raids in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reflects efforts against a rise in terrorism since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ceased its truce with the government in 2022, particularly affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)