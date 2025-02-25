Left Menu

Surge in Terror Acts: Pakistani Forces Combat Rising Threats

Pakistani security forces killed 10 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an intelligence-based operation. This is part of nationwide efforts to address a rise in terrorism, with incidents notably spiking since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire in 2022. Over 95% of attacks are concentrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:51 IST
Surge in Terror Acts: Pakistani Forces Combat Rising Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani security forces have successfully neutralized 10 terrorists in an intelligence-led operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the military's media division.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed the action took place in the Bagh area between Sunday night and Monday morning, following intelligence reports of terrorist activities.

The operation follows other raids in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reflects efforts against a rise in terrorism since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ceased its truce with the government in 2022, particularly affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025