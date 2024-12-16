Left Menu

Trump and SoftBank's $100 Billion U.S. Investment Pledge

President-elect Donald Trump and SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son announced a $100 billion investment in the U.S., poised to create 100,000 AI-focused jobs over four years. This move aims to bolster the U.S. economy, reflecting confidence in America's future as articulated during a Palm Beach event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:51 IST
President-elect Donald Trump, alongside SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, announced a massive $100 billion investment into the United States over the next four years, setting the stage for significant economic growth.

The high-profile announcement, which took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, promises to add 100,000 jobs focused on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure. Trump described this investment as a testament to 'monumental confidence in America's future.'

During their joint appearance, Trump lauded Son as 'one of the most accomplished business leaders of our time,' aligning the investment's timing with his administration's economic goals. The announcement is reminiscent of Son's promise in December 2016 to invest $50 billion in the U.S., aimed at creating 50,000 jobs.

