Collapse at Sea: Hungarian Skipper Szabolcs Weores Withdraws from Vendee Globe

Szabolcs Weores, a Hungarian sailor, exits the Vendee Globe due to critical damage to his boat's rigging. This solo, round-the-world race poses extreme challenges, and Weores, despite meticulous preparations, faced failure in equipment while 700 miles from Cape of Good Hope. He's now heading to Cape Town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 03:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 03:12 IST
In a blow to his dreams of solo sailing glory, Hungarian skipper Szabolcs Weores has withdrawn from the prestigious Vendee Globe race.

The sailor faced insurmountable technical difficulties when the shroud, supporting his yacht's mast, broke in severe weather conditions.

The damage occurred approximately 700 miles from the Cape of Good Hope, forcing his retreat to Cape Town.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

