Congress Targets China Investments in Security-Driven Legislation
Congress is voting on legislation to restrict U.S. investments in certain Chinese technologies to fund government operations. The bill involves additional AI models, mandates reviews of Chinese real estate purchases near national security sites, and obliges the FCC to list entities with foreign government ownership.
Congress is poised to vote on new legislation aimed at restricting U.S. investments in Chinese technology sectors, lawmakers announced. This move is part of a broader bill intended to fund government operations through mid-March.
In particular, the legislation seeks to expand upon current restrictions targeting U.S. investments in artificial intelligence and technologies related to national security threats. Notably, the proposed bill also mandates examination of Chinese-made consumer networking devices and reviews of real estate transactions near sensitive security locations.
Additionally, the legislation requires transparency from the Federal Communications Commission, compelling the agency to disclose entities with foreign, particularly Chinese, governmental ties holding FCC licenses. The legislation addresses sectors such as semiconductors, quantum technologies, and AI, focusing on preventing investments in technologies that could bolster China's military capabilities.
