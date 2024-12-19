Argentina Reports Impressive Trade Surplus in November
Argentina achieved a trade surplus of $1.23 billion in November due to $6.48 billion in exports and $5.25 billion in imports. This marks the twelfth consecutive monthly surplus for the country, exceeding the $700 million forecast in a Reuters poll.
Argentina achieved a remarkable trade surplus of $1.23 billion in November, the government's statistics office disclosed on Wednesday.
The figures were due to $6.48 billion in exports compared to $5.25 billion in imports, sustaining the country's positive trade balance for the twelfth consecutive month.
Notably, the surplus exceeded the projected $700 million forecast, showcasing a robust economic performance in the region.
