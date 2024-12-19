Left Menu

Argentina Reports Impressive Trade Surplus in November

Argentina achieved a trade surplus of $1.23 billion in November due to $6.48 billion in exports and $5.25 billion in imports. This marks the twelfth consecutive monthly surplus for the country, exceeding the $700 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:42 IST
Argentina Reports Impressive Trade Surplus in November
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina achieved a remarkable trade surplus of $1.23 billion in November, the government's statistics office disclosed on Wednesday.

The figures were due to $6.48 billion in exports compared to $5.25 billion in imports, sustaining the country's positive trade balance for the twelfth consecutive month.

Notably, the surplus exceeded the projected $700 million forecast, showcasing a robust economic performance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024