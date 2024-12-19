Tech Titans Clash: Apple and Meta Spar Over Privacy and Access

On Wednesday, Apple sharply criticized Meta Platforms over its frequent requests to access Apple's software tools, citing potential impacts on user privacy and security. This move highlights the fierce rivalry between these tech giants, especially under the European Union's Digital Markets Act, which mandates Apple to enable interoperability with rivals or face substantial fines.

According to a report by Apple, Meta has submitted 15 interoperability requests—more than any other company—aiming for extensive access to Apple's technology stack. Apple expressed concerns about altered functionalities that could jeopardize user privacy and security, particularly unrelated to Meta's external devices like its VR gear.

The European Commission, in its role as the competition enforcer for the EU, is currently evaluating Apple's adherence to the DMA's interoperability standards. The Commission has called for feedback on Apple's proposals, with a final compliance decision expected in March next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)