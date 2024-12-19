Left Menu

Tech Titans Clash: Apple and Meta Spar Over Privacy and Access

Apple has criticized Meta Platforms for numerous requests to access its software tools, highlighting fierce competition under the EU's Digital Markets Act. Apple's concerns center on user privacy and security as Meta seeks extensive access. The European Commission is reviewing Apple's compliance with the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 04:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 04:48 IST
Tech Titans Clash: Apple and Meta Spar Over Privacy and Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Apple sharply criticized Meta Platforms over its frequent requests to access Apple's software tools, citing potential impacts on user privacy and security. This move highlights the fierce rivalry between these tech giants, especially under the European Union's Digital Markets Act, which mandates Apple to enable interoperability with rivals or face substantial fines.

According to a report by Apple, Meta has submitted 15 interoperability requests—more than any other company—aiming for extensive access to Apple's technology stack. Apple expressed concerns about altered functionalities that could jeopardize user privacy and security, particularly unrelated to Meta's external devices like its VR gear.

The European Commission, in its role as the competition enforcer for the EU, is currently evaluating Apple's adherence to the DMA's interoperability standards. The Commission has called for feedback on Apple's proposals, with a final compliance decision expected in March next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024