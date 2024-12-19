Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Makes a Splash with Stellar Market Debut

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, known for its healthcare support services, made a strong stock market debut with a premium close to 43% over the issue price of Rs 1,329.

The shares opened at Rs 1,856 on the BSE, marking a 39.65% increase, and surged up to Rs 1,942.10. On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 1,900, reflecting a 42.96% premium.

The IPO saw a significant subscription rate of 52.68 times, and with no new shares issued, the offering was purely an Offer For Sale.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus focuses on the U.S. market, supporting over 800 healthcare organizations in various countries. This public offering aims to improve their market visibility and provide liquidity to current stakeholders.

