Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Makes a Splash with Stellar Market Debut

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, a healthcare support service provider, saw its shares debut with a 43% premium on stock exchanges. The company's IPO was entirely an Offer For Sale, raising funds for existing shareholders. The listing aims to enhance visibility, brand image, and liquidity.

Updated: 19-12-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:51 IST
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, known for its healthcare support services, made a strong stock market debut with a premium close to 43% over the issue price of Rs 1,329.

The shares opened at Rs 1,856 on the BSE, marking a 39.65% increase, and surged up to Rs 1,942.10. On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 1,900, reflecting a 42.96% premium.

The IPO saw a significant subscription rate of 52.68 times, and with no new shares issued, the offering was purely an Offer For Sale.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus focuses on the U.S. market, supporting over 800 healthcare organizations in various countries. This public offering aims to improve their market visibility and provide liquidity to current stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

