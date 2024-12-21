Record-Breaking Spacewalk and New Discoveries Ignite Global Awe

In a daring feat, two Chinese astronauts have shattered the previous record for the longest spacewalk, stepping outside the Tiangong space station for over nine hours. This achievement marks another significant advancement in China's ambitious space endeavors.

Meanwhile, NASA has announced a further delay in the return of astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, extending their stay on the International Space Station to over nine months due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner capsule.

In a separate exploration highlight, a 2022 expedition to Peru's Amazon unveiled 27 new species, including the intriguing 'amphibious mouse'. These findings emphasize the rich biodiversity of the region and provide new opportunities for scientific study.

(With inputs from agencies.)