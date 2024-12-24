Left Menu

Honda-Nissan Merger: A High-Stakes Game for Better Credit

Moody's ratings suggest that a successful merger between Honda and Nissan could improve their credit standings, but highlight high execution risks. Honda faces additional challenges due to its lower margins in the automotive sector. A recent large share buyback by Honda could negatively impact its liquidity or credit metrics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 06:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 06:31 IST
Moody's has released ratings on the potential merger between automotive giants Honda and Nissan, indicating that if executed successfully, the business integration presents a credit-positive scenario for both companies.

However, Moody's highlights significant execution risks involved, primarily for Honda, due to its somewhat lower margins in the automotive sector compared to its more profitable motorcycle division.

Additionally, Honda's recent JPY1.1 trillion share buyback could have a negative impact on its liquidity or credit metrics, further complicating the merger landscape. The integration offers the promise of larger scale and better credit quality, which is particularly beneficial for Nissan currently facing weaker credit metrics than Honda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

