Honda-Nissan Merger: A High-Stakes Game for Better Credit

Moody's has released ratings on the potential merger between automotive giants Honda and Nissan, indicating that if executed successfully, the business integration presents a credit-positive scenario for both companies.

However, Moody's highlights significant execution risks involved, primarily for Honda, due to its somewhat lower margins in the automotive sector compared to its more profitable motorcycle division.

Additionally, Honda's recent JPY1.1 trillion share buyback could have a negative impact on its liquidity or credit metrics, further complicating the merger landscape. The integration offers the promise of larger scale and better credit quality, which is particularly beneficial for Nissan currently facing weaker credit metrics than Honda.

(With inputs from agencies.)