Governance reforms must begin at grassroot level: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the governance reforms must begin at the grassroot level to bring about long-lasting and meaningful change.

In a significant step towards strengthening grassroots governance, he launched the 'Viksit Panchayat Karmayogi' initiative on Good Governance Day, celebrated very year to mark birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The initiative, which is part of the broader 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur' campaign, aims to enhance the capacity and competence of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) by equipping elected representatives and officials with the tools and knowledge required for effective governance and participatory planning, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

He emphasised ''that governance reforms must begin at the grassroots to bring about long-lasting and meaningful change as well as to fill up the capacity gaps''. Piloted in Odisha, Assam, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, the initiative leverages e-learning platforms, AI-powered chatbots, and mobile apps to bridge knowledge gaps and enhance service delivery, Singh said.

He said that this program aligns with the government's broader mission to decentralise governance and foster participatory decision-making at the grassroots level. The initiative is expected to create scalable models of citizen-centric governance, enabling PRIs to drive equitable and sustainable development across rural India, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

The minister also launched a series of transformative initiatives on the occasion of the Good Governance Day.

The first initiative unveiled by Singh was the launch of a new dashboard on the iGOT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi platform, along with the milestone introduction of the 1600th e-learning course. The enhanced dashboard is designed to empower ministries, departments, and state administrators with advanced tools to monitor user registrations, course completions, and overall progress in capacity-building efforts. With customisable views and robust data filtration capabilities, the dashboard provides detailed insights to improve decision-making and optimize training initiatives, the statement said. Additionally, the introduction of the 1600th course on the platform underscores the government's commitment to fostering a diverse and comprehensive learning ecosystem, it said. The minister also launched CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) Annual Report 2024. As the world's largest citizen interface platform, CPGRAMS has redefined grievance redressal by integrating advanced technologies, multilingual support, and comprehensive tracking mechanisms. The CPGRAMS allows citizens to raise grievances against government departments online.

The report showcases key achievements, including the resolution of over 25 lakh grievances annually and the implementation of the Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI), the statement said. Another significant initiative launched during the event was the compendium of pension related instructions, 2024, a comprehensive document consolidating all updated rules, procedures, and guidelines related to pensions. Singh said that Good Governance Day, institutionalised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serves as a reminder of the government's commitment to initiatives that directly impact citizens' lives.

Reflecting on India's journey towards its centenary as an independent nation in 2047, he outlined the need to prepare for a future where citizens can independently manage governance processes with minimal reliance on bureaucratic systems. Singh shared his experience of introducing AI-driven mobile health clinics in rural areas, highlighting how technology not only facilitates governance but also captivates and engages communities.

Singh said that each year, the government strives to introduce new initiatives that add value to governance and reflect its dynamic and evolving nature.

