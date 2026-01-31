Kutch's Chhari-Dhand Bird Sanctuary becomes Gujarat's fifth Ramsar site

The Chhari-Dhand Bird Sanctuary in Gujarat's Kutch district has been included in the list of wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, state minister Arjun Modhwadia said on Saturday. After Nal Sarovar, Thol, Khijadiya and Wadhwana, Chhari-Dhand has become Gujarat's fifth and Kutch's first Ramsar Site, said the state forest and environment minister. ''The Ramsar status granted to Chhari-Dhand Bird Sanctuary will bring positive transformation in areas such as environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, local development, and global recognition. It will also be a preferred destination for eco tourism,'' he added. An official release said more than 21 per cent of the country's total wetland area is in Gujarat, the highest among all states. Gujarat's wetlands are spread over approximately 3.5 million hectares, accounting for 17.8 per cent of the state's total geographical area, it added. ''Gujarat has several wetland-based protected areas, including the Marine National Park and Sanctuary, Khijadiya Sanctuary, Nal Sarovar Sanctuary, Chhari-Dhand, Little Rann of Kutch Wild Ass Sanctuary, and Porbandar Bird Sanctuary. The GEER Foundation, Gandhinagar, is actively involved in scientific research, monitoring programs, and documentation to assess the status of wetland ecosystems in Gujarat,'' the release said. Modhwadia said, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's vision, Gujarat has become a key state in wetland preservation. In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the local population and those passionate about wetland conservation. ''Delighted that the Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch (Gujarat) are Ramsar sites. Congratulations to the local population there, as well as all those passionate about wetland conservation. These recognitions reaffirm our commitment to preserving biodiversity and protecting vital ecosystems. May these wetlands continue to thrive as safe habitats for countless migratory and native species,'' he said in his post. ''Excellent news for Gujarat's biodiversity! Inclusion of Chhari-Dhand Bird Sanctuary as a Ramsar Site is a testament to our unwavering commitment to wetland conservation,'' CM Patel said in his X message. This reflects the success of our holistic approach toward environmental protection, Patel said. ''Following the path shown by PM Modi, we are ensuring that development and nature go hand-in-hand, creating a world-class ecosystem for our winged visitors,'' the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)