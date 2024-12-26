Infidigit Welcomes Pinaki Gupta: A Strategic Leap Forward in Digital Marketing

Infidigit, the renowned AI-enabled digital growth partner, has announced the appointment of Pinaki Gupta as Director of Strategy and Oversight. Known for his significant contributions to business transformation and innovation, Gupta is set to enhance Infidigit's strategic direction and boost its market positioning for long-term success.

Gupta's career has seen him excel at global firms including Tata Interactive Systems and MPS Interactive. As the founder of the successful home decor marketplace Pisarto, he has consistently driven growth and innovation. His expertise is expected to be instrumental in expanding Infidigit's vision and seizing new opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital marketing sphere.

Speaking on his new role, Gupta commented on Infidigit's impressive rise in digital marketing, noting the strong culture of innovation built by Kaushal Thakkar and his team. Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director, praised Gupta's strategic mindset and transformative approach, which align perfectly with Infidigit's ambitious growth plans. Gupta's addition to the team is anticipated to enhance the company's strategic frameworks and accelerate its digital achievements.

