Revolutionizing Cooling: India’s First Indigenous Liquid Immersion Solution

Refroid Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Refroid) has unveiled India's first domestically developed single-phase Liquid Immersion Cooling Solutions, aiming to innovate the sector of advanced cooling technologies.

This pioneering effort enhances sustainable data center solutions amid rapidly rising data consumption and aims to improve energy use efficiency significantly.

Refroid's solutions promise energy savings and reduced carbon emissions, positioning the company as a leader in India's technological advancement and sustainable practices within the global data center industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)