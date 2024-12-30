Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cooling: India’s First Indigenous Liquid Immersion Solution

Refroid Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has launched India's first indigenously developed single-phase Liquid Immersion Cooling Solutions. This innovation is crucial for enhancing data center energy efficiency and environmental sustainability as data demands increase. The technology aims to reduce energy and water usage significantly, supporting India's growing data infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:28 IST
Revolutionizing Cooling: India’s First Indigenous Liquid Immersion Solution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Refroid Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Refroid) has unveiled India's first domestically developed single-phase Liquid Immersion Cooling Solutions, aiming to innovate the sector of advanced cooling technologies.

This pioneering effort enhances sustainable data center solutions amid rapidly rising data consumption and aims to improve energy use efficiency significantly.

Refroid's solutions promise energy savings and reduced carbon emissions, positioning the company as a leader in India's technological advancement and sustainable practices within the global data center industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024