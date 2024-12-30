Revolutionizing Cooling: India’s First Indigenous Liquid Immersion Solution
Refroid Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has launched India's first indigenously developed single-phase Liquid Immersion Cooling Solutions. This innovation is crucial for enhancing data center energy efficiency and environmental sustainability as data demands increase. The technology aims to reduce energy and water usage significantly, supporting India's growing data infrastructure.
Refroid Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Refroid) has unveiled India's first domestically developed single-phase Liquid Immersion Cooling Solutions, aiming to innovate the sector of advanced cooling technologies.
This pioneering effort enhances sustainable data center solutions amid rapidly rising data consumption and aims to improve energy use efficiency significantly.
Refroid's solutions promise energy savings and reduced carbon emissions, positioning the company as a leader in India's technological advancement and sustainable practices within the global data center industry.
