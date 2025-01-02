Left Menu

Tech Transfer Standoff: India's Climate Challenges Amidst Global Inaction

India's efforts to tackle climate change are hindered by the lack of promised technology transfer from developed countries, compelling the nation to rely on domestic resources. Intellectual property rights and slow international aid continue to act as barriers to India's adoption of crucial climate tech solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:00 IST
Tech Transfer Standoff: India's Climate Challenges Amidst Global Inaction
  • Country:
  • India

India is grappling with a significant hurdle in its climate change strategy due to inadequate technology transfer from developed nations, as outlined in its recent biennial update report to the UN climate office.

The report highlights India's struggle to fulfill climate action goals amid a lack of promised international technological and financial aid, forcing the nation to invest heavily in indigenous solutions. At the UN climate conference in Baku, India called for the removal of intellectual property barriers to facilitate faster tech transfer.

Despite national investments in renewable energies and climate resilience, India faces challenges due to intellectual property restrictions and high costs, hindering the rapid adoption of necessary technologies. A comprehensive approach is vital to address these supply and demand-side issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025