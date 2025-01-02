Tech Transfer Standoff: India's Climate Challenges Amidst Global Inaction
India's efforts to tackle climate change are hindered by the lack of promised technology transfer from developed countries, compelling the nation to rely on domestic resources. Intellectual property rights and slow international aid continue to act as barriers to India's adoption of crucial climate tech solutions.
India is grappling with a significant hurdle in its climate change strategy due to inadequate technology transfer from developed nations, as outlined in its recent biennial update report to the UN climate office.
The report highlights India's struggle to fulfill climate action goals amid a lack of promised international technological and financial aid, forcing the nation to invest heavily in indigenous solutions. At the UN climate conference in Baku, India called for the removal of intellectual property barriers to facilitate faster tech transfer.
Despite national investments in renewable energies and climate resilience, India faces challenges due to intellectual property restrictions and high costs, hindering the rapid adoption of necessary technologies. A comprehensive approach is vital to address these supply and demand-side issues.
