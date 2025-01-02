Tech Transfer Standoff: India's Climate Challenges Amidst Global Inaction

India is grappling with a significant hurdle in its climate change strategy due to inadequate technology transfer from developed nations, as outlined in its recent biennial update report to the UN climate office.

The report highlights India's struggle to fulfill climate action goals amid a lack of promised international technological and financial aid, forcing the nation to invest heavily in indigenous solutions. At the UN climate conference in Baku, India called for the removal of intellectual property barriers to facilitate faster tech transfer.

Despite national investments in renewable energies and climate resilience, India faces challenges due to intellectual property restrictions and high costs, hindering the rapid adoption of necessary technologies. A comprehensive approach is vital to address these supply and demand-side issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)