Left Menu

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland may need to pay between 8 billion and 26 billion euros in EU compliance costs by 2030 if it doesn't act to cut emissions, according to fiscal and climate watchdogs. Measures to avoid these costs include energy grid upgrades, faster electric vehicle adoption, and farming practice changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 04-03-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 05:33 IST
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland risks facing EU compliance costs ranging from 8 billion to 26 billion euros if it fails to implement emissions-cutting measures by 2030, warned fiscal and climate advisory bodies on Tuesday.

According to the watchdogs, the government can reduce these costs significantly if it follows through with its existing plans, potentially saving billions.

As part of the EU's 55% emissions cut target by 2030, countries failing to achieve their targets must compensate those that exceed theirs. Despite favorable public finances, Ireland remains behind its EU counterparts on per capita emissions reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025