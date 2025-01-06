Wardwizard and C4V Join Forces for Revolutionary EV Battery Tech
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd has entered a partnership with C4V, a New York-based firm, to advance battery technology for electric vehicles. The collaboration aims to develop high-performance battery cells tailored for Wardwizard's EVs. This initiative supports India's green mobility vision and offers C4V global supply opportunities.
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd announced on Monday its partnership with New York-based C4V to enhance battery technology development. The collaboration seeks to create advanced battery cells specifically designed for Wardwizard's electric vehicle lineup, which includes high-speed scooters and three-wheelers.
The memorandum of understanding between the two companies will leverage C4V's expertise in battery cell design and optimisation. This partnership aims to deliver high-performance battery solutions, focusing on chemistry breakthroughs and stable LFP batteries suited for India's climate.
Wardwizard's Chairman Yatin Gupte highlighted the partnership's goal to provide sustainable solutions to customers, aligning with India's green mobility vision. Meanwhile, C4V CEO Shailesh Upreti sees this collaboration as an opportunity to establish supply agreements in India and other key markets.
