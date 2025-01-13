New Glenn Rocket: Aiming for the Stars Despite Delays

The much-anticipated launch of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket was called off after "a few anomalies" appeared during countdown, stalling its competition with aerospace frontrunner SpaceX. Initially slated for a pre-dawn liftoff from Cape Canaveral, the delay pushes a pivotal moment for Jeff Bezos' space aspirations further into the future.

Standing at a towering 30 stories, New Glenn is Blue Origin's leap into the satellite launch arena. Despite being fully fueled and ready for its voyage, technical issues forced teams to cancel the event within New Glenn's launch window. Blue Origin emphasized the need to address a vehicle subsystem issue, suggesting delays could extend beyond 24 hours.

This mission, a decade in the making, carries the pressure of placing New Glenn's payload—the Blue Ring vehicle—into orbit. Success would mark a significant milestone for Blue Origin, particularly against SpaceX's dominance. Bezos remains optimistic, focusing on booster recovery as a key achievement, vying for success both technologically and commercially.

(With inputs from agencies.)