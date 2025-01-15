Left Menu

Double Moonshot: Japan and US Firms Launch Lunar Landers

Japan's ispace and U.S. firm Firefly Aerospace launched moon landers on a SpaceX rocket, showcasing the global ambition to explore the moon. Ispace's Hakuto-R Mission 2 aims for a successful landing, while Firefly's Blue Ghost participates in NASA's CLPS program, emphasizing private sector interest in lunar exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:52 IST
In a significant demonstration of lunar exploration ambitions, Japanese company ispace and U.S.-based Firefly Aerospace launched their moon landers on Wednesday. The dual launch from Florida aboard a SpaceX rocket highlights the growing global interest in the moon's surface.

Ispace's Hakuto-R Mission 2 marks a renewed attempt to land on the lunar terrain after a previous mission failed due to a misjudged altitude. Meanwhile, Firefly's maiden moon lander, Blue Ghost, symbolizes the burgeoning cooperation between private enterprises and NASA through the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

The increasing focus on lunar missions underscores the moon's potential for hosting bases and resource mining, making it a focal point for national pride and competition reminiscent of the historical space race. These missions pave the way for future human landings, as envisioned by NASA's Artemis program, despite potential policy shifts under emerging leadership.

