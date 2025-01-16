India's Cybersecurity Strategy: A Call for Sovereign Solutions

A senior government official has emphasized the critical need for India to develop its own cybersecurity resources, citing national security and sovereignty concerns. The statement was made during a start-up roundtable organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Start-up Policy Forum.

S Krishnan, the Secretary, highlighted the importance of funding growth-stage startups in the deep-tech sector, including cybersecurity. He asserted that relying on foreign resources, regardless of the friendly nature of the nation, poses a significant risk to India's security.

The discussion also touched upon the challenges the government faces in aligning financial support with strategic needs and the complications arising from overlapping government programs, which can waste start-up resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)