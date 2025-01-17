Left Menu

Starship Super Heavy Booster's Triumphant Return Marks Milestone for SpaceX

Elon Musk announced the Super Heavy Booster's return to its launch mount, igniting excitement among followers. The booster, part of SpaceX's Starship program, underwent vital testing in November 2024, witnessed by officials including Donald Trump. Plans for Mars uncrewed missions set a bold vision for future space travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:06 IST
Starship Super Heavy Booster returns to launch mount (Photo/X/@elonmusk) . Image Credit: ANI
Space mogul Elon Musk revealed on Friday morning that the Starship Super Heavy Booster has successfully returned to its launch mount. Sharing the update on X, Musk stated: "Super Heavy Booster is already back in its launch mount," sparking waves of admiration from his followers.

The returns follow the November 2024 launch of SpaceX's Starship, which included a comprehensive sixth test flight from the Boca Chica site in Texas. This landmark event witnessed by President-elect Donald Trump aimed to validate the booster's retrieval, assess engine re-ignition in space, and test heatshield efficiency for atmospheric reentry.

In a vision set for Mars exploration, Musk confirmed SpaceX's plan to launch uncrewed Starships to the Red Planet during the next Earth-Mars transfer window in two years. Successful trials could lead to the first crewed missions in four years, with aspirations of establishing a self-sustaining city on Mars within two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

