Hyundai's Electrifying Expansion: Building EV Future with Creta Electric

Hyundai Motor India announced an ambitious plan to set up 600 public fast charging stations across the nation over the coming seven years to support the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. This initiative coincides with the launch of the Creta Electric, priced starting at Rs 17.99 lakh, aiming to energize India's EV industry.

Speaking at the Auto Expo, Unsoo Kim, Hyundai Motor India's managing director, emphasized the development of a robust EV ecosystem, which includes over 50 charging stations already operational in key cities and highways. The company's myHyundai app further supports this effort by providing access to more than 10,000 EV charging points across India.

The Creta Electric, a cornerstone of Hyundai's venture into electric mobility, boasts advanced technology, safety, and performance, presenting a sustainable driving option. Hyundai targets a top-down EV product strategy, striving for 15-20% EV market penetration by 2030. COO Tarun Garg highlighted ongoing initiatives to expand local EV production and infrastructure.

