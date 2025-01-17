Left Menu

Hyundai's Electrifying Expansion: Building EV Future with Creta Electric

Hyundai Motor India plans to establish 600 fast charging stations over the next seven years to enhance India's electric vehicle adoption. The company launched the Creta Electric model, anticipating it to propel the Indian EV market. Hyundai aims to localize the entire EV supply chain to improve cost efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:10 IST
Hyundai's Electrifying Expansion: Building EV Future with Creta Electric
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India announced an ambitious plan to set up 600 public fast charging stations across the nation over the coming seven years to support the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. This initiative coincides with the launch of the Creta Electric, priced starting at Rs 17.99 lakh, aiming to energize India's EV industry.

Speaking at the Auto Expo, Unsoo Kim, Hyundai Motor India's managing director, emphasized the development of a robust EV ecosystem, which includes over 50 charging stations already operational in key cities and highways. The company's myHyundai app further supports this effort by providing access to more than 10,000 EV charging points across India.

The Creta Electric, a cornerstone of Hyundai's venture into electric mobility, boasts advanced technology, safety, and performance, presenting a sustainable driving option. Hyundai targets a top-down EV product strategy, striving for 15-20% EV market penetration by 2030. COO Tarun Garg highlighted ongoing initiatives to expand local EV production and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025