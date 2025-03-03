Jupiter Electric Mobility Targets Rs 100 Crore with New Electric LCV
Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM) of Jupiter Group targets Rs 100 crore in first-year revenue with its new electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV), Tez. With a new facility in Indore, JEM plans to expand nationwide, focusing on sustainability. They aim for rapid growth, collaborating on charging solutions and after-sales support.
- Country:
- India
Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), a wing of the Jupiter Group, has set ambitious goals to achieve a Rs 100 crore topline from its electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) business in its inaugural year. This announcement follows the rollout of the 1.05 ton e-commercial vehicle, Tez.
Strategically expanding its operations, JEM has launched a manufacturing unit in Indore with a capacity to produce between 8,000 and 10,000 vehicles annually. Initially priced at Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom), JEM anticipates selling 400 of these vehicles in the first year.
Focusing on sustainability, JEM is developing a robust EV ecosystem through partnerships that enhance market presence and operational capabilities. The company plans a phased rollout in key Indian markets with a vision of doubling revenue each year and diversifying its product range.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India moving ahead in direction of manufacturing high-grade carbon fibre.
From Smoke to Sustainability: The Fight for Universal Clean Cooking Access
Milton's Green Revolution: Fusing Art, Culture, and Sustainability at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025
India Explores Aircraft Manufacturing with Lockheed Martin
Indore's Unique Yoga Event: Pushing for Pollution-Free Waterways