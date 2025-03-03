Jupiter Electric Mobility Targets Rs 100 Crore with New Electric LCV

Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), a wing of the Jupiter Group, has set ambitious goals to achieve a Rs 100 crore topline from its electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) business in its inaugural year. This announcement follows the rollout of the 1.05 ton e-commercial vehicle, Tez.

Strategically expanding its operations, JEM has launched a manufacturing unit in Indore with a capacity to produce between 8,000 and 10,000 vehicles annually. Initially priced at Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom), JEM anticipates selling 400 of these vehicles in the first year.

Focusing on sustainability, JEM is developing a robust EV ecosystem through partnerships that enhance market presence and operational capabilities. The company plans a phased rollout in key Indian markets with a vision of doubling revenue each year and diversifying its product range.

(With inputs from agencies.)