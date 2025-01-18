TikTok Faces Unprecedented Shutdown Amid National Security Concerns

In a dramatic turn of events, TikTok faces a potential blackout in the United States as the Biden administration remains silent on enforcing a law that demands a change in the app's ownership structure. This follows a unanimous Supreme Court decision upholding the necessity of the law due to national security risks.

The court's ruling aligns with bipartisan concerns over TikTok's ties to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, which raises alarms about the platform's data collection practices and potential influence from the Chinese government. Despite the app's massive user base of 170 million Americans, the justices prioritized security over free speech.

With TikTok's fate hanging in the balance, both the outgoing and incoming U.S. administrations face pressure to clarify their stance. The law, which takes effect imminently, poses severe implications for content creators and businesses relying on the app for reach and engagement. The showdown highlights the geopolitical tension between Washington and Beijing, underscored by economic and technological competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)