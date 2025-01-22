Tata Communications Thrives Amidst Tech Transformation during Q3FY25

Tata Communications has announced a significant leap in its net profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, achieving Rs 257 crore, a dramatic rise from the Rs 45 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The company attributes its success to continued growth in digital revenues, improved margins, and enhanced free cash flow.

CEO A S Lakshminarayanan cites technology transformations and AI initiatives as key factors driving business prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)