Tata Communications Thrives Amidst Tech Transformation during Q3FY25
Tata Communications reported a substantial rise in profit for Q3FY25, achieving Rs 257 crore up from Rs 45 crore the previous year. The company's growth reflects strong digital revenue, margin improvement, and successful asset optimization. Strategic investments in digital infrastructure are set to leverage AI advancements.
Tata Communications has announced a significant leap in its net profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, achieving Rs 257 crore, a dramatic rise from the Rs 45 crore recorded during the same period last year.
The company attributes its success to continued growth in digital revenues, improved margins, and enhanced free cash flow.
CEO A S Lakshminarayanan cites technology transformations and AI initiatives as key factors driving business prospects.
