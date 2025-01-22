Left Menu

Tata Communications Thrives Amidst Tech Transformation during Q3FY25

Tata Communications reported a substantial rise in profit for Q3FY25, achieving Rs 257 crore up from Rs 45 crore the previous year. The company's growth reflects strong digital revenue, margin improvement, and successful asset optimization. Strategic investments in digital infrastructure are set to leverage AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:24 IST
Tata Communications Thrives Amidst Tech Transformation during Q3FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Communications has announced a significant leap in its net profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, achieving Rs 257 crore, a dramatic rise from the Rs 45 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The company attributes its success to continued growth in digital revenues, improved margins, and enhanced free cash flow.

CEO A S Lakshminarayanan cites technology transformations and AI initiatives as key factors driving business prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025