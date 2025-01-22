Left Menu

Eindhoven's Strategic Move: Acquisition of Brainport Industrial Hub

The City of Eindhoven plans to acquire the Brainport industrial park, a vital hub for the region's tech industry. This park hosts companies such as ASML and Meta, as well as technical schools and startups. Financial terms are confidential until city parliament approves, expected on February 25.

Updated: 22-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:10 IST
Eindhoven is set to make a strategic acquisition of the Brainport industrial park, a cornerstone of the region's thriving tech manufacturing landscape.

The park is home to industry leaders like ASML, suppliers, technical institutions, startups, and software developer Meta, making it a key innovation hub.

Details of the financial agreement are under wraps until the city parliament provides approval, with a decision anticipated on February 25.

