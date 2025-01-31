Tesla's Promise of Affordable EVs Lifts U.S. Stocks Amid Earnings Reports

U.S. stock markets experienced gains on Thursday, buoyed by a series of significant earnings reports, with Tesla playing a pivotal role in driving optimism despite mixed news from other major companies.

President Trump's reiteration of a 25% import tariff plan briefly unsettled markets but key tech shares, particularly Tesla, turned things around. CEO Elon Musk's pledge of affordable models and new tech ventures overshadowed lackluster quarterly outcomes.

Meta and IBM contributed positively, but Microsoft's bleak cloud business prospects were a disheartening surprise. Adding to tensions, AI investment debates surged after a Chinese startup's breakthrough sparked sell-offs in related stocks. Analysts caution about policy impacts and market trajectories.

