Tech Stocks, Tariffs, and Trepidation: Investors Navigate Market Maze

In a volatile week for global markets, shares drifted as investors processed robust tech earnings alongside looming U.S. tariff threats on Mexico and Canada.

Technology stocks initially stumbled on news of a low-cost Chinese AI model but managed to recoup some losses as major tech firms defended strategic spending.

Central bank stances and upcoming inflation data further weigh on market outlook, while commodity prices hit record levels amidst currency fluctuations.

