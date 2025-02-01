Cracking Down on AI Chip Export: DeepSeek Under Scrutiny

The U.S. Commerce Department has launched an investigation into claims that Chinese company DeepSeek may be utilizing restricted American AI chips. This inquiry follows DeepSeek's debut of a cost-efficient AI assistant, which rapidly surged to the top of Apple's App Store rankings. The situation has sparked concerns over America's lead in the AI sector.

Reports suggest that organized smuggling routes, involving countries like Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, might be facilitating the transfer of sophisticated chips to China. Nvidia, a key player in the chip industry, highlighted that many clients operate through Singaporean entities, though emphasized compliance with legal requirements.

While the Singapore government reiterated its commitment to uphold export laws, Nvidia stated there's no evidence of DeepSeek acquiring restricted chips from Singapore. The situation underscores the global tension surrounding technology transfer and the need for strict adherence to international export controls.

