Innovative Bamboo Composites Set to Revolutionize Military Construction
The Army and IIT Guwahati have partnered to develop epoxy bamboo-based composites for constructing bunkers in high-altitude areas. The project aims to reduce weight and transportation effort while enhancing protection. This collaboration signifies a step towards integrating government, academia, and industry for technological advancements in military applications.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army, along with the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative aimed at redefining construction materials for high-altitude bunkers. This collaboration seeks to replace traditional building materials with innovative epoxy bamboo-based composites.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was endorsed at a ceremony attended by Major General Rohin Bawa and IITG Director Professor Devendra Jallihal. This partnership underlines the growing synergy between academic research and military needs to address modern challenges in battlefield environments.
Beyond mere agreement, this initiative evidences a strategic commitment to explore new technological avenues. It aligns closely with the nation's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' drive, aiming for self-reliance through collaboration between government agencies, academic institutions, and industrial players.
