OpenAI and Kakao Forge Pathbreaking AI Alliance in South Korea

OpenAI announced on Tuesday a collaboration with South Korean chat app operator Kakao to create innovative artificial intelligence products, marking its second major partnership in Asia this week. In Seoul, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also engaged with leaders from Samsung Electronics, SoftBank, and Arm Holdings. SoftBank Chief Masayoshi Son disclosed that discussions involved the Stargate AI data center project in the U.S.

During his swift tour of Asia, Altman declared a collaboration with SoftBank for AI services in Japan on Monday and plans to visit India on Wednesday to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kakao intends to use technology from the ChatGPT creator for its diverse product lineup, similar to SoftBank's strategy.

Kakao's flagship messaging app, KakaoTalk, commands a significant 97% share in the South Korean market, branching into e-commerce, payments, and gaming sectors. However, it lags behind the AI segment compared to local competitor Naver. Altman emphasized AI and messaging at a press conference alongside Kakao CEO Chung Shina in Seoul.

