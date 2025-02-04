Left Menu

OpenAI and Kakao Forge Pathbreaking AI Alliance in South Korea

OpenAI collaborates with South Korea's Kakao to develop AI products, marking another significant partnership in Asia. This initiative, along with discussions with Samsung, SoftBank, and Arm, highlights Korea's growing importance in the AI landscape. The partnership aims to enhance AI capabilities in various sectors while eyeing future cooperation opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:10 IST
OpenAI and Kakao Forge Pathbreaking AI Alliance in South Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI announced on Tuesday a collaboration with South Korean chat app operator Kakao to create innovative artificial intelligence products, marking its second major partnership in Asia this week. In Seoul, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also engaged with leaders from Samsung Electronics, SoftBank, and Arm Holdings. SoftBank Chief Masayoshi Son disclosed that discussions involved the Stargate AI data center project in the U.S.

During his swift tour of Asia, Altman declared a collaboration with SoftBank for AI services in Japan on Monday and plans to visit India on Wednesday to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kakao intends to use technology from the ChatGPT creator for its diverse product lineup, similar to SoftBank's strategy.

Kakao's flagship messaging app, KakaoTalk, commands a significant 97% share in the South Korean market, branching into e-commerce, payments, and gaming sectors. However, it lags behind the AI segment compared to local competitor Naver. Altman emphasized AI and messaging at a press conference alongside Kakao CEO Chung Shina in Seoul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025