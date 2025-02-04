Trailblazing Defence Innovation: IITG and Army Forge New Frontiers

The Indian Army and the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) have entered into a crucial agreement to research, design, and fabricate 'Epoxy bamboo-based composites' to replace traditional building materials for bunkers in high-altitude areas. A defence release announced the collaboration on Tuesday.

This innovative project aims to replace conventional materials with durable and lightweight epoxy bamboo-based panels, which are expected to reduce the logistical burden during supply transport and strengthen force preservation efforts.

Maj Gen Rohin Bawa, in the presence of IITG Director Prof Devendra Jallihal, highlighted the alliance as a step toward enhancing cooperation between government research institutions and military education bodies, driving technological progress and addressing modern battlefield challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)