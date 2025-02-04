Left Menu

China-U.S. Trade Tensions Escalate: Tariffs and Investigations Spark New Economic Frictions

China has introduced measures targeting U.S. businesses, including tariffs and investigations into firms like Google. This is in response to new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, further escalating trade tensions. Beijing also placed PVH Corp and Illumina on an 'unreliable entity' list, indicating potential sanctions.

China announced sweeping measures targeting U.S. businesses on Tuesday, notably including an investigation into Google and tariffs on products such as farm equipment. This action comes immediately after new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods took effect, accelerating trade tensions between the two economic giants.

The State Administration for Market Regulation in China has accused Google of potentially violating anti-monopoly laws, sparking an investigation. Although Google has limited operations in China, the tech giant remains under scrutiny. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities added PVH Corp, the parent company of Calvin Klein, and biotechnology firm Illumina to an 'unreliable entity' list for alleged discriminatory practices against Chinese enterprises.

The new trade measures include 10% tariffs on U.S. farm equipment imports, which could affect major firms like Caterpillar and Tesla. These latest actions signify a heightening of trade restrictions and a potential broadening beyond the previous tech-centric focus, marking a continuation of complex trade dynamics initiated under the previous U.S. administration.

