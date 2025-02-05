Elon Musk's Team Gains Limited Access to U.S. Treasury Systems

The U.S. Treasury Department has granted limited 'read only' access to its payment systems to personnel from Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

This level of access is comparable to that provided to auditors reviewing Treasury systems, according to a department official's letter to Congress.

The intention, as expressed by Jonathan Blum, Treasury's principal deputy assistant secretary, is to maintain the integrity of both systems and business processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)