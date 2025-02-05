Left Menu

Tech Giants Falter Amid AI and Trade War Jitters

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, with significant losses in the tech sector. Alphabet and AMD faced setbacks due to AI investment concerns and dropping data center sales. Meanwhile, potential trade war developments and Federal Reserve commentary influence market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:17 IST
Tech Giants Falter Amid AI and Trade War Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures recorded a decline on Wednesday, predominantly led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. This decline follows disappointing earnings forecasts from Alphabet and AMD amidst a bustling day for corporate reports.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, saw a 7.1% drop in premarket trading after reporting less than anticipated growth in cloud revenue and allocating $75 billion towards AI development—raising concerns about substantial investments in technology. "Expectations of Silicon Valley's cautious approach against China's AI innovations appear inverted," commented Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Advanced Micro Devices dipped 9.1% after CEO Lisa Su indicated a 7% drop in current-quarter data center sales, reflecting a decline in AI-linked revenue. The tech sector faced more turbulence with Apple shedding 2.6% amid a potential antitrust investigation by China's regulators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025