India's Quest to Lead the AI Revolution with Cost-Effective Innovations

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights India's low-cost Chandrayaan-3 mission as an example of the nation's potential for innovation in AI development. During a discussion with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Vaishnaw focused on driving costs down for AI solutions, positioning India as a future leader in AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spotlighted India's innovative capacity through its budget-friendly Chandrayaan-3 moon mission. Speaking at a panel with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Vaishnaw unveiled plans for an open competition aimed at gathering technical solutions from startups to meet government needs.

Vaishnaw emphasized India's ability to minimize costs, citing Chandrayaan-3's Rs 600 crore expenditure, a fraction of the billions spent by other nations on lunar missions. The minister sees this as a model for low-cost AI development.

Altman, initially skeptical of India's capability to create budget-friendly foundational AI models like ChatGPT, now views India as a key player in the AI revolution. With further AI advancements, the country aims to provide affordable GPU resources and develop language-specific datasets for model training.

