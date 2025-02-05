India's Quest to Lead the AI Revolution with Cost-Effective Innovations
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights India's low-cost Chandrayaan-3 mission as an example of the nation's potential for innovation in AI development. During a discussion with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Vaishnaw focused on driving costs down for AI solutions, positioning India as a future leader in AI advancements.
- Country:
- India
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spotlighted India's innovative capacity through its budget-friendly Chandrayaan-3 moon mission. Speaking at a panel with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Vaishnaw unveiled plans for an open competition aimed at gathering technical solutions from startups to meet government needs.
Vaishnaw emphasized India's ability to minimize costs, citing Chandrayaan-3's Rs 600 crore expenditure, a fraction of the billions spent by other nations on lunar missions. The minister sees this as a model for low-cost AI development.
Altman, initially skeptical of India's capability to create budget-friendly foundational AI models like ChatGPT, now views India as a key player in the AI revolution. With further AI advancements, the country aims to provide affordable GPU resources and develop language-specific datasets for model training.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India poised for global leadership position in AI area just like we proved our mettle in IT services: Ashwini Vaishnaw to PTI in Davos.
All necessary regulations would be in place for AI but without curbing innovation potential: Ashwini Vaishnaw to PTI in Davos.
Cabinet approves Rs 16,300-cr National Critical Minerals Mission, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Sam Altman Emphasizes India's Pivotal Role in AI Revolution
Google Unveils Cost-Effective Gemini AI Models Amid Competitive Scrutiny