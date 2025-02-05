Left Menu

Elon Musk's DOGE Evaluates Government Efficiency at CMS

Representatives from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have been examining key systems at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Their focus is on identifying fraud and waste, although access to personal health data has been denied. The White House supports their efforts, emphasizing accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:16 IST
Elon Musk's DOGE Evaluates Government Efficiency at CMS

According to The Wall Street Journal, representatives from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are analyzing crucial systems at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). They aim to uncover fraud and waste, citing concerns about government efficiency.

This week, DOGE officials have been present at CMS offices, scrutinizing technology systems and financial flows. Their examination includes a review of CMS's organizational structure and staffing, although personal health data access has reportedly been restricted.

The White House defended Musk and the DOGE's actions, affirming their mission to enhance federal accountability. While Musk claims substantial fraud, CMS has yet to respond directly to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025