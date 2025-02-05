Elon Musk's DOGE Evaluates Government Efficiency at CMS

According to The Wall Street Journal, representatives from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are analyzing crucial systems at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). They aim to uncover fraud and waste, citing concerns about government efficiency.

This week, DOGE officials have been present at CMS offices, scrutinizing technology systems and financial flows. Their examination includes a review of CMS's organizational structure and staffing, although personal health data access has reportedly been restricted.

The White House defended Musk and the DOGE's actions, affirming their mission to enhance federal accountability. While Musk claims substantial fraud, CMS has yet to respond directly to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)