Dollar Dips Amid Trade Tensions and Yen Surge

The U.S. dollar sank to its lowest point in more than a week on Wednesday, reflecting easing apprehensions over a global trade war. At the same time, the Japanese yen gained traction, bolstered by solid wage data. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.435% at 107.58, after hitting an intraday low of 107.29, its weakest since January 27.

Investor sentiment was buoyed by the market's perception that China did not retaliate fiercely against the U.S. tariffs, suggesting a temporary tolerance to high duties, said Adam Button of ForexLive. Meanwhile, the euro gained 0.24% to $1.041, recovering from a sharp 2.3% drop caused by earlier tariff fears and potential levies against the EU.

The dollar's sharpest decline occurred against the yen, dropping 1.19% to 152.525 after strong Japanese wage data and hints at potential interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. Amid cooling demand, data showed U.S. services sector activity unexpectedly slowed in January, which further pressured the dollar against the yen.

(With inputs from agencies.)