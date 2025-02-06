FCC Opens Investigation into CBS's 60 Minutes
The FCC is initiating a public review in response to a complaint regarding a CBS News '60 Minutes' interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. The complaint alleges violations of the FCC's news distortion regulations. The unredacted video and transcript have been made publicly accessible.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Wednesday that it would open a public review in response to a complaint against CBS News' '60 Minutes' segment featuring an interview with Kamala Harris, who was then Vice President.
FCC Chair Brendan Carr stated that the agency is releasing the interview's transcript and inviting public comments regarding the complaint, which accuses the segment of breaching the FCC's rules on 'news distortion.'
Paramount's CBS has submitted the complete video and transcript to the FCC and has also made them publicly available online.
