Left Menu

FCC Opens Investigation into CBS's 60 Minutes

The FCC is initiating a public review in response to a complaint regarding a CBS News '60 Minutes' interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. The complaint alleges violations of the FCC's news distortion regulations. The unredacted video and transcript have been made publicly accessible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 01:55 IST
FCC Opens Investigation into CBS's 60 Minutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Wednesday that it would open a public review in response to a complaint against CBS News' '60 Minutes' segment featuring an interview with Kamala Harris, who was then Vice President.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr stated that the agency is releasing the interview's transcript and inviting public comments regarding the complaint, which accuses the segment of breaching the FCC's rules on 'news distortion.'

Paramount's CBS has submitted the complete video and transcript to the FCC and has also made them publicly available online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025