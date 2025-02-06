FCC Opens Investigation into CBS's 60 Minutes

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Wednesday that it would open a public review in response to a complaint against CBS News' '60 Minutes' segment featuring an interview with Kamala Harris, who was then Vice President.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr stated that the agency is releasing the interview's transcript and inviting public comments regarding the complaint, which accuses the segment of breaching the FCC's rules on 'news distortion.'

Paramount's CBS has submitted the complete video and transcript to the FCC and has also made them publicly available online.

