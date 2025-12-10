EC is working on your complaints of shortcomings in electoral rolls and carrying out SIR: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:50 IST
